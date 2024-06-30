Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Skeena Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

