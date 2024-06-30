Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of PRGS opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 993.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

