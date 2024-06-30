Private Ocean LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.