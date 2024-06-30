Private Ocean LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
