Private Ocean LLC Sells 376 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE O opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

