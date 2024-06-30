Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,918,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 2,817,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,078. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

