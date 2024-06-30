Private Ocean LLC Sells 161 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.