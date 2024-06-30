Private Ocean LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 2,696,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,622. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

