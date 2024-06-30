Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

