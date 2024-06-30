Private Ocean LLC Has $84,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

