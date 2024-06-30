Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 217,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

