Ponke One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.36 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $194.01 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.40351558 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $22,391,546.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

