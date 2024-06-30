PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.23. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 65,856 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.