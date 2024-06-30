PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.23. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 65,856 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 275,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.