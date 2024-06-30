Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 65,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,389. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

