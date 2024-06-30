Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,840,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

