Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

