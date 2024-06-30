Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 442,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

