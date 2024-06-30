Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

