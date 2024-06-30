Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

