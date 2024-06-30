Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

