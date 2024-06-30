PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Plans Dividend of $0.23

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS PSDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

