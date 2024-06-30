PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Plans Dividend of $0.37

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
