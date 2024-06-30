PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 5.59% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFRL. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 6,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

