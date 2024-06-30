Persistence (XPRT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.96 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Persistence has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $345,729.32 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,522,727 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

