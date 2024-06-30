Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 2,334,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.7 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.