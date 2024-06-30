Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 2,334,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.7 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

