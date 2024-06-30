Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $76.67 on Friday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

