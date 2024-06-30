Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

