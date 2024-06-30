Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $121.35 million and approximately $908,263.34 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

