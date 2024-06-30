Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $15.72. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,560,335 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
