Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock remained flat at $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

