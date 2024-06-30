Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

PANL stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $367.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

