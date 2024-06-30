Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $904.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 6.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Avital Pardo purchased 38,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,433.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 551,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

