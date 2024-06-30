P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.