Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.39

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.15 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 122,732 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Metrics
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.