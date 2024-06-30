Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.39

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.15 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 122,732 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.43. The stock has a market cap of £131.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

