Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

OR stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

