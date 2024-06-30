Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as low as C$3.96. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 3,731 shares trading hands.

Orca Exploration Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Further Reading

