Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

