Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 145,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

