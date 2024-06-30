Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,831. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

