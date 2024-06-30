Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 83,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $1,230,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,742.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

