OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCCIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

