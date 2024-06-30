Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0956 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $641.51 million and $15.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.52 or 0.05512957 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0958398 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,473,401.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.