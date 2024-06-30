Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
