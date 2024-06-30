Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,484,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.