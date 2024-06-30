Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 212.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 286.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

