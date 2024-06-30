NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU
NU Stock Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.