Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

