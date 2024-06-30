Node AI (GPU) Price Reaches $0.71

Node AI (GPU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a total market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $823,947.88 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.71307051 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $897,590.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

