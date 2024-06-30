Noble Financial Upgrades FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to “Strong-Buy”

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.93.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

