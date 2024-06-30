NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $468,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in NIKE by 47.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.