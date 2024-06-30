Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nexxen International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
