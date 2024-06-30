New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

GS stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.32. 3,839,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

